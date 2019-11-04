Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team with 36 points

Mitchell supplied 36 points (11-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 10-14 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Sunday's 105-94 loss to the Clippers.

Mitchell was excellent in all aspects of the game, including a fantastic 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Sunday was Mitchell's best scoring total to date, so owners hope this is a sign of an impending upward trend.