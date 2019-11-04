Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team with 36 points
Mitchell supplied 36 points (11-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 10-14 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Sunday's 105-94 loss to the Clippers.
Mitchell was excellent in all aspects of the game, including a fantastic 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Sunday was Mitchell's best scoring total to date, so owners hope this is a sign of an impending upward trend.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Impressive in victory•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Hits free throw to win game•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 24 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team with 32 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Another strong night in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Solid start to preseason•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...