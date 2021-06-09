Mitchell finished with 45 points (16-30 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 112-109 victory over the Clippers.

Mitchell was the standout performer yet again for the Jazz as they rallied to take Game 1 of their series against the Clippers. In a back and forth affair, Mitchell proved the difference with his offensive abilities on full display. While this was a great start for the Jazz, they are going to need more out of their supporting cast if they are to continue on in the playoffs. For reference, the remaining starters combined to score 46 points on 13-of-37 shooting.