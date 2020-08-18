Mitchell posted a career-high 57 points (19-33 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 13-13 FT) to go with nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 43 minutes Monday in the Jazz's 135-125 overtime loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of their Western Conference quarterfinals series.

The 57 points were a Jazz playoff record and the third-most in NBA postseason history, trailing only Hall of Famers Michael Jordan (63) and Elgin Baylor (61). With backcourt mate Mike Conley (personal) away from the team following the birth of his child, Mitchell took on more usage and on-ball responsibilities and saw his production tick up accordingly. His 33 shot attempts nearly doubled up the next-most on the Jazz roster (Jordan Clarkson, 17).