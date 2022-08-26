The Jazz intend to trade Mitchell before training camp, Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes.com reports.

Mitchell has been discussed as a trade chip since the Jazz traded Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves in a deal that netted the team four first-round picks and a handful of players. While Utah was initially hesitant to move Mitchell, that has changed and appears to have reached a point where the team is hoping to get a deal done ahead of the season. By most accounts, the Knicks are the favorites to land him.