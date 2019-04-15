Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Limited production in loss
Mitchell finished with 19 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-90 loss to Houston.
Mitchell was back on the floor Sunday after missing the final regular season game due to a thoracic spasm. The injury was never considered serious although his efforts Sunday were certainly not at the level required if the Jazz are to go any further in the playoffs. He went just 7-of-18 from the field and failed to hand out a single assist. Game 2 is on Wednesday and he will need to be much better across as aspects of his game.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Not on injury report•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Out Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Destroys Denver with 46 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Healthy stat line in win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Hot from distance in win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...