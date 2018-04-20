Mitchell (foot) is probable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Mitchell has been dealing with a foot injury since Game 1, which caused him to be a game-time call for Game 2. But, he ended up playing, posting 28 points on 10-of-25 shooting, six rebounds, two assists and a steal during the victory. He's apparently dealing with some soreness following the game, but nothing that will likely keep him out of action for the Jazz's first game at home during the playoffs. An update on his status is likely to be provided during Saturday's morning shootaround.