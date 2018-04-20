Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Listed as probable for Game 3
Mitchell (foot) is probable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Mitchell has been dealing with a foot injury since Game 1, which caused him to be a game-time call for Game 2. But, he ended up playing, posting 28 points on 10-of-25 shooting, six rebounds, two assists and a steal during the victory. He's apparently dealing with some soreness following the game, but nothing that will likely keep him out of action for the Jazz's first game at home during the playoffs. An update on his status is likely to be provided during Saturday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team in scoring in road win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Will play, start Game 2•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Goes through shootaround, still questionable•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Questionable for Game 2•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Good to go for Game 2•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....