Mitchell (leg) is considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Mitchell, along with several other starters, all sat out Friday's game against the Spurs on the frontend of a back-to-back set. However, while the others have been cleared for Saturday's contest, the young guard remains questionable, which indicates his absence was not merely rest related. More clarity on his status for Saturday should come closer to tip-off. Jordan Clarkson would presumably be the prime beneficiary should he ultimately sit out.