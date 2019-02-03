Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Lone bright spot in big loss
Mitchell supplied 26 points (7-24 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in the Jazz's 125-98 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.
Mitchell's final point total belies the extent of his shooting struggles to a great degree, as it was a near-perfect showing from the free-throw line that prevented his night from being much uglier. The second-year guard found a way to generate his 14th tally of more than 20 points in the last 15 games, and he also put in solid work on the boards and as a facilitator. It's worth noting that Mitchell has scuffled from the field since the calendar flipped to February, however, as he's now draining just 33.3 percent of his attempts, including 16.7 percent of his tries from distance, over the first two games of the new month.
