Mitchell nearly recorded a triple-double with 39 points (12-27 FG, 9-15 3pt, 6-9 FT), nine assists and nine rebounds in 40 minutes during Friday's 131-119 loss to the Clippers.

Mitchell bounced back from a rough Game 5 performance with a much better one in Game 6. He looked much more mobile despite coming into the game as questionable with a right ankle injury. His 39 points were the fifth time he's scored 30 points or more in the series and his 18 combined assists and rebounds were the most he's had in the playoffs. Mitchell signed a five-year, $163 million max contract extension in November and will look to get the Jazz over the hump next season.