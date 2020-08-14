Mitchell scored 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds and three assists in 11 minutes during Thursday's 118-112 win over the Spurs.

The Jazz had nothing to play for, being locked into the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, so Mitchell made only a token appearance on the court before hitting the bench and resting up. His performance was up and down in the Orlando bubble, but Mitchell still averaged 23.8 points, 5.4 assists, 4.8 boards and 2.8 threes in five games before Thursday's light workload. Expect him to be one of the focal points of the Utah attack when they begin the postseason against Denver on Monday.