Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Matches career high in steals

Mitchell delivered 25 points (8-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five assists, five steals, four rebounds, and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 98-89 loss to the Thunder.

Mitchell matched his career high in steals, and while he was inefficient offensively, he contributed across every category. His assists don't rise that much even when Ricky Rubio (hip), who has missed the last two games, doesn't suit up, as Joe Ingles typically assumes the role of point forward even when the veteran point guard is healthy. It's likely for the best, as Mitchell is still more comfortable looking for his own offense than creating for others.