Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Moves into starting lineup
Mitchell is set to start at shooting guard for Friday's game against the Heat, Jazz's broadcaster Kristen Kenney reports.
Rodney Hood, who was expected to take on a bigger role in the offense with the departure of Gordon Hayward, has struggled mightily to start the season. Meanwhile, Mitchell has excelled early on in his rookie campaign, and will now start at shooting guard Friday. It is unclear if this is a matchup based decision or a permanent switch, but Mitchell could see an even more increased role than he has seen to start the season.
