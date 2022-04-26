An MRI of Mitchell's left hamstring came back negative Tuesday, but the All-Star is still dealing with bruising in both of his quadriceps and may be sidelined for Thursday's Game 6 against Dallas, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mitchell left Monday's Game 5 loss in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury and never returned. While it appears the hamstring injury isn't serious, the All-Star is reportedly dealing with bi-lateral quadriceps contusion and will continue treatment around the clock ahead of Game 6. Wojnarowski relays that there remains optimism Mitchell be available for the win-or-go-home matchup, but it remains to be seen how effective he'll be if he's ultimately available. After averaging 30.3 points through the first four games of the series, Mitchell posted just nine points (4-15 FG, 0-7 3Pt) across 32 minutes during Game 5.