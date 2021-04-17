Mitchell is expected to miss several games with a right ankle sprain, however the MRI he underwent Friday revealed no structural damage, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After being helped to the locker room during the third quarter of Friday's game against the Pacers, it looked like Mitchell had suffered a relatively serious ankle injury. Luckily for the Jazz, the results of the MRI from Friday revealed no structural damage, and Mitchell is only expected to miss several games as he recovers. In the meantime, Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles could see additional playmaking opportunities in Utah's backcourt as long as Mitchell remains sidelined.