Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Nears double-double
Mitchell had 20 points (7-19 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 win at Charlotte.
Mitchell has dished out four or more assists in four of his last five contests, and he has also scored over 25 points in four of those games. The team's main scoring threat by a wide margin, Mitchell should remain a top fantasy asset across all formats and his value should experience an uptick due to his usage ratio while Mike Conley (hamstring) remains sidelined.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 30 points once again•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 30 points against Orlando•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops 28 points in win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 30 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops team-high 26 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 29 points•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...