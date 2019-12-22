Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Nears double-double

Mitchell had 20 points (7-19 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 win at Charlotte.

Mitchell has dished out four or more assists in four of his last five contests, and he has also scored over 25 points in four of those games. The team's main scoring threat by a wide margin, Mitchell should remain a top fantasy asset across all formats and his value should experience an uptick due to his usage ratio while Mike Conley (hamstring) remains sidelined.