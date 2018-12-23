Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Nets 20 points in narrow loss

Mitchell produced 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Saturday's 107-106 loss to the Thunder.

Mitchell continued to have difficulty with his long-range shot in Saturday's contest, as he only converted two of eight attempts from beyond the arc. He's now gone 6-for-27 from three-point range over the past three games, an average that falls well below his normal totals. This category only highlights one of the many frustrations for Mitchell owners. Opposing defenses know what to expect from the sophomore after an excellent rookie campaign, and right now his ADP has proven to be a bit over-valued. He still manages to post scoring totals good enough to merit a starting role in all formats, however.