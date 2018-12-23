Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Nets 20 points in narrow loss
Mitchell produced 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Saturday's 107-106 loss to the Thunder.
Mitchell continued to have difficulty with his long-range shot in Saturday's contest, as he only converted two of eight attempts from beyond the arc. He's now gone 6-for-27 from three-point range over the past three games, an average that falls well below his normal totals. This category only highlights one of the many frustrations for Mitchell owners. Opposing defenses know what to expect from the sophomore after an excellent rookie campaign, and right now his ADP has proven to be a bit over-valued. He still manages to post scoring totals good enough to merit a starting role in all formats, however.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles from field in win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores team-high 23 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Solid scoring in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Has team-high 21 points Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Sloppy performance in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores team-high 20 points Tuesday•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...