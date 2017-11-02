Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: New career-high scoring total in OT win
Mitchell managed 28 points (9-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 112-103 overtime win against the Trail Blazers.
The rookie eclipsed his previous career high of 22 points that he'd established just two games prior against the Lakers, putting up a career-high 21 shot attempts in the process. Mitchell got there with the help of a new high-water mark in made three-pointers (four), and he had a direct hand in the Jazz's first seven points of overtime by draining a three, sinking a pair of free throws and setting Rudy Gobert up for two shots from the charity stripe with a sharp pass as the big man cut towards the basket. Mitchell's production is still likely to be subject to the normal ebbs and flows that a rookie typically endures, but his secure role on the second unit should ensure that he continues developing at an accelerated rate.
