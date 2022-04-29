Mitchell (hamstring, quads) will be available to play without a minute restriction in Thursday's Game 6 contest against the Mavericks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

According to coach Quin Synder, Mitchell is ready to play with no minutes restriction in the Game 6 win-or-go-home matchup. The 25-year-old guard has been dominant since the start of the series, averaging 26.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds. Expect Mitchell to see nearly 40 minutes of action as he's averaging just over 38 minutes per game so far this series.