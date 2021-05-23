Mitchell (ankle) isn't expected to play in Sunday's Game 1 against the Grizzlies, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mitchell was initially removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup, but he's still hindered by his sprained right ankle. Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles could see increased run for Utah on Sunday, and it's not yet clear whether Mitchell will be able to return for Game 2 on Wednesday.