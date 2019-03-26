Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Not needed in blowout win
Mitchell totaled 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 27 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Suns on Monday.
Mitchell totaled just ten points in Monday's win, but his overall stat line was healthy with contributions in multiple categories. In his last two games, Mitchell has only averaged 13 points, but both of those games were blowout wins in which he averaged only 26.5 minutes and deferred to strong play from the Jazz frontcourt. He has a chance to pick up his production on Wednesday against the Lakers.
