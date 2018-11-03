Mitchell (hamstring) has been removed from the Jazz's early injury report in advance of Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Mitchell was held out of Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to tightness in his hamstring, and while he was initially deemed questionable, his removal from the report would seem to indicate that he'll be good to go on the second night of a back-to-back. There's always a chance he could tweak the hamstring during warmups, but for now expect Mitchell to return to his usual role as Utah's top scorer and playmaker.