Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Not on injury report

Mitchell (spasm) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's playoff contest against Houston.

As a precaution, Mitchell was inactive for the season finale against the Clippers due to a sudden thoracic spasm but is apparently all good to go. The Louisville product averaged 23.8 points, 4.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds during the regular season and will look to help extend his team's season deep into the playoffs this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...