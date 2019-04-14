Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Not on injury report

Mitchell (spasm) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's playoff contest against Houston.

As a precaution, Mitchell was inactive for the season finale against the Clippers due to a sudden thoracic spasm but is apparently all good to go. The Louisville product averaged 23.8 points, 4.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds during the regular season and will look to help extend his team's season deep into the playoffs this year.