Mitchell (illness) is not on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Mavericks.
As expected, Mitchell will be fine for Game 1 after missing the final game of the regular season. Since March, he's averaged 25.8 points, 5.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 34.6 minutes.
