Mitchell (hamstring) is officially listed as probable for Saturday's game against Denver, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Utah's initial injury report did not include Mitchell's name, but he's since been added with a "probable" tag, which still bodes well for his status after he missed Friday's loss to Memphis. Look for a more definitive update closer to game-time, but as of now the expectation is Mitchell will be back in the starting five.

