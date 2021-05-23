Mitchell (ankle) will not play in Sunday's Game 1 against Memphis.

Over the last several days, the Jazz implied that Mitchell was on track to suit up, and he wasn't listed on the team's injury report as of Sunday morning. However, it appears Mitchell was never as close to playing as the team made it seem, and he'll remain sidelined for a 17th consecutive game dating back to April 16. Utah will likely roll with a backcourt of Mike Conley and Joe Ingles in Mitchell's absence.