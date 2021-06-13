Mitchell (ankle) confirmed after Saturday's 132-106 loss to the Clippers in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals series that he could have returned to the game after exiting late in the fourth quarter, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Mitchell briefly went to the locker room after tweaking his right ankle, but he was able to return to the bench in a matter of minutes. The Jazz officially labeled him as available to return, but he did not re-enter with the Clippers having a double-digit lead late in the fourth. The combo guard has confirmed that he's doing well following the injury scare, so he should be a full go for Monday's Game 4. He tallied 30 points (11-24 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes prior to his departure Saturday.