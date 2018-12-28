Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: One of few bright spots in loss
Mitchell collected 23 points (10-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt), four rebuonds, three assists and three steals across 33 minutes in the Jazz's 114-97 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.
Mitchell's scoring total paced the Jazz on the night and served as one of the few reasons to smile for coach Quin Snyder. The second-year guard's has hit or exceeded the 20-point mark in five of the last eight games, while Thursday's 50 percent success rate from the floor was his best over the last seven games. Mitchell has improved his shooting percentage over that of the prior contest in three straight, bouncing back from a four-game stretch that saw him decline in that category with each successive outing.
