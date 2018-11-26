Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Out again Monday
Mitchell (ribs) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers.
Mitchell is set to miss a second straight game as he continues to battle a rib contusion he suffered last week. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Nets. In the meantime, look for Royce O'Neale and Alec Burks to benefit from increased run in Mitchell's absence.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Out vs. Kings•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Will not return Friday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Questionable to return Friday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Game-high scoring total in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores season-low seven points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads all scorers with 28 points•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...