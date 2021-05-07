Mitchell (ankle) will be out another week, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Optimistically, if everything goes well with Mitchell's next evaluation, he could be available for the final one or two games of the regular season. In the meantime, Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson should continue to handle most of the team's playmaking responsibilities.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Will be re-evaluated in one week•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Out another week•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Remains out Saturday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Out at least one week•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Slated to miss multiple games•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: X-rays negative, MRI coming•