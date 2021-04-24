Mitchell (ankle) will be re-evaluated in one week, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Mitchell won't return until May 1 at the earliest, as he continues to work back from a sprained right ankle. In the meantime, Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles should continue seeing extra run.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Remains out Saturday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Out at least one week•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Slated to miss multiple games•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: X-rays negative, MRI coming•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Helped to locker room•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Records 22 points in win•