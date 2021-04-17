Mitchell (ankle) will be re-evaluated in one week.
Due to his right lower ankle sprain, Mitchell will be sidelined for at least three games. While he's out, the shooting guard spot will open up. More minutes will be available for Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles and Miye Oni. More playmaking responsibilities could also funnel to Mike Conley.
