Mitchell (ankle) is out for the remainder of the regular season, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Mitchell's ankle sprain continues to give him issues. He'll be re-evaluated before the playoffs, but there's certainly no guarantee that he'll be ready for Game 1 of the First Round. More information should arrive after Utah's final regular-season contest.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Out another week•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Will be re-evaluated in one week•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Out another week•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Remains out Saturday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Out at least one week•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Slated to miss multiple games•