Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Out vs. Kings
Mitchell (ribs) will not play Sunday against the Kings.
Mitchell is still dealing with the rib contusion he sustained during Friday's game and will be held out on night one of a back-to-back set. Consider the second-year guard questionable for Monday's matchup with the Kings.
