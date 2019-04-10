Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Out Wednesday
Mitchell is out Wednesday against the Clippers due to a thoracic spasm, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Upper back spasms will prevent the sophomore from playing in Utah's final regular-season contest. There's nothing to suggest the injury is serious, and the initial expectation is that he'll be ready for the postseason.
