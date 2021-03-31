Mitchell won't play Wednesday against Memphis due to personal reasons, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Mitchell is reportedly not with the team at the moment, as the guard is apparently dealing with a personal issue. It's also unclear right now if Mitchell will be out an extended period of time or just one game. Nevertheless, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson will likely see increased run versus the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
