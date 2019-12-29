Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Paces Jazz in scoring
Mitchell finished with 30 points (13-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes in Saturday's 120-107 win against the Clippers.
Mitchell topped 30 points for the second straight game as Mike Conley (hamstring) remains sidelined. He's been one of Utah's most effective scorers, but he also carries value through his recent uptick in assists, as he now has 32 over the past four games. The 23-year-old is a valuable fantasy asset, but his value is increased even more as long as Conley is unable to play.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 35 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Nears double-double•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 30 points once again•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 30 points against Orlando•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops 28 points in win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 30 points•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.