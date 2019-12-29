Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Paces Jazz in scoring

Mitchell finished with 30 points (13-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes in Saturday's 120-107 win against the Clippers.

Mitchell topped 30 points for the second straight game as Mike Conley (hamstring) remains sidelined. He's been one of Utah's most effective scorers, but he also carries value through his recent uptick in assists, as he now has 32 over the past four games. The 23-year-old is a valuable fantasy asset, but his value is increased even more as long as Conley is unable to play.