Mitchell registered 26 points (10-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and three steals across 29 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks.

Mitchell has scored 26 or more points in four straight contests, and he has registered fewer than 20 points in just two games all season long, so it's clear he's been Utah's go-to guy on offense on a nightly basis. He is averaging 28.3 points per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field during that four-game stretch.