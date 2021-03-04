Mitchell played 42 minutes and dropped 33 points (12-34 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal during Wednesday's overtime loss to the 76ers.

Mitchell picked up two technical fouls in the extra period, causing him to miss the final 30.8 seconds of the game. He still managed to drop 30 points for the third time in his last four games while adding five or more dimes in three straight. Mitchell's 34 attempts were a season high, but he also missed a season-high 22 of those shots.