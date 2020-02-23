Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Paces team in scoring

Mitchell provided a team-high 31 points (12-24 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go with seven rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes Saturday in the Jazz's 120-110 loss to the Rockets.

The scoring total was Mitchell's best since Jan. 29, ending a relative down period in which he averaged 18.5 points on 41.3 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range. The All-Star guard has taken another small step forward with his production in his third season, as he's now averaging career-best marks in points (24.2 per game), assists (4.3), rebounds (4.3), field-goal percentage (45.7%) and free-throw percentage (86.1%).