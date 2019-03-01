Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Paces team with 24 points Thursday

Mitchell produced 24 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, and five assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 victory over the Nuggets.

Mitchell led the way for the Jazz, scoring a team-high 24 points in a fantastic team effort. This was somewhat of a statement victory for the Jazz, especially considering they had no Ricky Rubio (hamstring) on the floor. Mitchell has been scoring the ball well of late but has failed to record a steal in five straight games. As soon as he can rectify that aspect of his game, his overall value should increase.