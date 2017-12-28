Mitchell collected 17 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 126-101 loss to the Warriors.

The rookie had a rough shooting night overall, but volume helped him get to a double-digit scoring tally for the third straight contest. Mitchell has gone cold from three-point range recently, however, as factoring in Wednesday's contest, he's posted an unsightly 23.1 percent from behind the arc over his last three games. Despite those struggles, his ability to contribute across the stat sheet keeps him highly valued across all formats.