Mitchell has been placed in the league's concussion protocol and will not play in Wednesday's game against Dallas, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

It's unclear exactly when Mitchell may have suffered the concussion, but he took a couple of inadvertent blows to the head in Tuesday's win over the Knicks, which he finished with a season-low nine points (3-15 FG) in 34 minutes. Mitchell will miss at least one game and should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's rematch against Dallas.