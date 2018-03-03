Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Plays 39 minutes in victory
Mitchell had 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 116-108 victory over Minnesota.
Mitchell found his range from within the perimeter, going 10-of-18 from the field for 26 points. He continues to struggle with his three-point shooting, however, recording just 2-of-8 from range. This was an important victory for the Jazz as they push to make the playoffs and Mitchell is going to be the focus on the offensive end moving forward.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Goes cold from the perimeter•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Spearheads victory with team-high point total•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads anemic starting lineup with 21 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Takes home Slam Dunk title•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Shot goes cold in Rising Stars Challenge•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...