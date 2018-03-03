Mitchell had 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 116-108 victory over Minnesota.

Mitchell found his range from within the perimeter, going 10-of-18 from the field for 26 points. He continues to struggle with his three-point shooting, however, recording just 2-of-8 from range. This was an important victory for the Jazz as they push to make the playoffs and Mitchell is going to be the focus on the offensive end moving forward.