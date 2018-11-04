Mitchell finished with 16 points (7-22 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five steals, and two assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 103-88 loss to Denver.

Mitchell played through an ankle injury Saturday, ending with 16 points on 7-of-22 shooting. Mitchell was in a lot of pain upon suffering the injury but was able to get it re-taped before returning for the final three minutes. The fact he was able to return is a good sign but the situation will require some close monitoring as there is a chance he is forced to miss the next game. Those with Mitchell on their roster should just sit tight and wait for an update.