Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Poor offensive showing vs. Raptors

Mitchell posted 11 points (4-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 101-92 loss to the Raptors.

Mitchell has struggled shooting the ball lately, especially from two-point range. Across the past six games, he's hitting 38.1 percent of his threes but only 39.2 percent of his overall looks. Monday's effort also marked the second time over this stretch that he's scored just 11 points -- the other time being against the Celtics. In Mitchell's career, the Jazz are 6-6 when he scores 11 or fewer points on 25 percent or worse shooting.