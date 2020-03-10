Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Poor offensive showing vs. Raptors
Mitchell posted 11 points (4-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 101-92 loss to the Raptors.
Mitchell has struggled shooting the ball lately, especially from two-point range. Across the past six games, he's hitting 38.1 percent of his threes but only 39.2 percent of his overall looks. Monday's effort also marked the second time over this stretch that he's scored just 11 points -- the other time being against the Celtics. In Mitchell's career, the Jazz are 6-6 when he scores 11 or fewer points on 25 percent or worse shooting.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles from field•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 23, hands out eight dimes•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Pops for 19 in win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Keeps hot streak alive•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Another 30-point game Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Racks up game-high 38•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...