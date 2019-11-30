Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Poor shooting performance

Mitchell had 20 points (7-22 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 103-94 win at Memphis.

Mitchell struggled from the field in this game, but still managed to reach the 20-point plateau for the sixth straight contest, and ninth time over this last 10 outings. Those recent shooting struggles are worth looking into, though -- Mitchell is making 44.3 percent of his field goal attempts this season, but he is shooting 41.9 percent over his last 10 games. He will try to keep producing Sunday at Toronto.