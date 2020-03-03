Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Pops for 19 in win

Mitchell scored 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds, four assists and a block in 34 minutes during Monday's 126-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Every Utah starter scored at least 12 points and shot at least 50 percent from the floor against a feisty but undermanned Cleveland roster, and Mitchell got his fair share of the spoils. The third-year guard has scored in double digits in 12 straight games, averaging an impressive 24.9 points, 5.3 boards, 3.9 assists and 2.9 threes over that stretch.