Mitchell scored 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 106-104 win over the Pelicans.

Much was made prior to the resumption of the season of a potential conflict between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert that could derail the chemistry in the Utah locker room, but the duo put aside any lingering issues Thursday and led the Jazz to a comeback win. Dating back to the beginning of February, Mitchell has scored in double digits in 17 straight games, and he'll be a key figure in the team's offense as it jockeys for a better playoff seed in Orlando.