Mitchell finished with 23 points (7-21 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 100-99 win over the Mavericks.

After scoring more than 30 points in each of the first three games of the series, Mitchell devoted more energy to his defensive duties as the Jazz were able to even the series at 2-2. He's averaging 30.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 boards and 2.0 threes so far in the first round, but with Luka Doncic back in action for the Mavericks, Mitchell may need to raise his level of play once again heading into Game 5 on Monday.