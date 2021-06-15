Mitchell finished with 37 points (9-26 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 13-15 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 118-104 loss to the Clippers in Game 4 of the series.

Despite coming in under a bit of an injury cloud, Mitchell appeared untroubled as he did everything he could to get the Jazz over the line. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as the Clippers leveled the series with a stirring home victory. The Jazz remain without Mike Conley (hamstring) and it certainly showed in Monday's loss. They will be hoping he can make it back to the court sooner, rather than later, especially with the Clippers now riding significant momentum heading into Game 5.